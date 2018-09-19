Worker allegedly opens fire at Wisconsin software company

Four people were shot in the rampage, police said, after a gunman unleashed a spray of bullets near his office cubicle.
Worker allegedly opens fire at Wisconsin software company
there S a terrible today inmiddleton,a wrn his cubicle at his de sde opening fire. ABC's Perez is wionsin. Reporter: Terrifying tonight at this Wisconsin business complex, after an pened fireide the offices of this software company. Callers advising ltiple gunshots. Rorter: About 10:3 this morning, the gunman, police Y, was near his office cubicle when suddenly unleasheday of shooter H a pistol. A semitomatic pistol. We're toldhe had a number of magazes, extra magazines and so on. Reportening employees escorted out. We Sae person that was T to one the ambulaes. We just saw the police officers coming, storming tothe bu Repter: Otherhiding to ve. I'm on the phone with a caller thadesk. Repordown as poched for T S. Later, tracking him down and shooim. Four peoshot in the rampage, three of them still recover in the hospital. Alex Perez with us tonight. Thank Yo Andhe O horror playing ou today was at a crthouse in masontown, penylvania. A man opening fire, seveshot, including an ficer. Here'ssey Davis SNE. Ore units out here to the magistra's office asap.

