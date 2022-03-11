‘World News Tonight’ viewers help candle company donate to Ukraine

After featuring the Door County Candle Company, co-owner Christiana Gorchynsky-Trapani said they had 4,000 new online orders of their Ukraine candle that donates all proceeds to relief efforts.

