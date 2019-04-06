D-Day squadron: Historic airplanes' journey from US to Normandy The restored World War II-era C-47s flew over Washington and will join aircraft from around the world in France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

World War II veterans make trek to Normandy for D-Day anniversary Harold Himmelsbach was just 18 when he was awakened at 3 a.m. on a ship June 6, 1944, and told to get his gear as explosions occurred around him.