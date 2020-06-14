-
Now Playing: Serena Williams has adorable 'Beauty and the Beast' sing-a-long with daughter
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect found after 24-hour manhunt
-
Now Playing: Nashville protesters camp out at state Capitol
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain heading for Southeast
-
Now Playing: Police identify bodies of missing Idaho children
-
Now Playing: Trump reverses rally date to day after Juneteenth
-
Now Playing: 3 of most populous states hit record highs for coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Police officer fatally shoots man at Atlanta fast-food restaurant
-
Now Playing: Florida reports staggering amount of new COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Atlanta police chief resigns after another deadly police-involved shooting
-
Now Playing: Man shot, killed by Atlanta police outside Wendy’s
-
Now Playing: Police search for suspect in shooting of 8 people at San Antonio bar
-
Now Playing: New York communities have 9 months to redesign police forces
-
Now Playing: President Trump delivers West Point commencement speech
-
Now Playing: Reality TV shows fire stars accused of racism: Correction
-
Now Playing: Fire danger persists in parts of western US
-
Now Playing: Protests continues as reforms happen across the country
-
Now Playing: Lebron James and other athletes launch 'More than a vote' campaign
-
Now Playing: Vogue magazine's iconic editor under fire