-
Now Playing: Thousands of families reach out to adopt 9-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team hires NFL’s 1st Black Team president
-
Now Playing: 3 police officers wounded in 16-hour police standoff
-
Now Playing: 70,000 still without power a week after powerful Midwest derecho
-
Now Playing: 56 million people across the country on excessive heat alert, fueling wildfires
-
Now Playing: Postmaster general to testify before Congress amid controversial USPS changes
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris gives Biden a bounce in polls
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro calls for postmaster general to testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Pelosi calls House back to address USPS concerns
-
Now Playing: Dancing traffic controller brightens drivers’ day
-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver's emotional return to the track after crash
-
Now Playing: Lightning strike sizzles tree in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Husband speaks out after heroic effort to save wife from great white shark
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team announces historic new NFL leader
-
Now Playing: Officials issue extremely rare tornado warning amid fires
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170,000
-
Now Playing: Battle intensifies over reopening schools as COVID-19 crisis continues
-
Now Playing: Baby panda watch
-
Now Playing: Clock tower penthouse