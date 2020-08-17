9-year-old boy in foster care receives thousands of adoption submissions

Jordan from Oklahoma, who has spent six years in foster care, has received over 10,000 adoption inquiries after his plea in an interview for a local TV station went viral.
1:19 | 08/17/20

