Transcript for 3-year-old found after more than 2 nights alone in woods

Thank you. And in North Carolina, it was revealed that 3-year-old Casey Hathaway was found alive in the woods, after three days. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, 3-year-old Casey Hathaway in good condition and resting after more than two nights alone in the woods battling freezing temperatures and heavy rain. He's good. He's up and talking. He's already asked to watch Netflix. Reporter: His miraculous rescue happening after a neighbor heard a sound in the night. A rescuer wading through waist-high water, finding Casey a mere quarterer mile from his great-grandmothers backyard in rural eastern North Carolina where he was last seen Tuesday afternoon. What's going on there? We lost my grandson. He walked in the woods back there. And we can't find him. Reporter: Hundreds of volunteers out in the woods, most pulled back though for safety reasons until a professional searcher found Casey in vines and thorns. Reporter: His parents calling out the searcher. We this him. Yes, sir. Went to him, disentangled him from some briars that he was hung up in, brought him out and here we are. Reporter: Casey, still wearing his coat and shoes when found. The sheriff said he was also calling out for his mother. He was cut up, and you could tell he was in the elements for some time. Cold, tired, hungry. Reporter: Casey now recovering in the hospital. Marcus, we know Casey was found just a quarter mile from where he disappeared, police have tried to explain why it was difficult to find him? Reporter: Yes, they had communication issues because it's in a rural area. Also the weather made it difficult, also he was moving around. Tonight, Casey is receiving treatment in the hospital, surrounded by his family. Marcus, thank you. We turn next tonight to the deadly rampage near Penn state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.