7-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlanta, authorities searching for suspect

Kennedy Maxie was shot while sitting in a car during a Christmas shopping trip with her aunt last week. They believe a round fired by suspect Daquan Reed during an unrelated argument hit the girl.
0:24 | 12/30/20

Transcript for 7-year-old girl fatally shot in Atlanta, authorities searching for suspect

