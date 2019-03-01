Transcript for 7-year-old honored for finding new homes for nearly 1,400 dogs

??? Finally tonight here, America strong. The 7-year-old boy, he's more than a dog whisperer. He's a rescuer. Hi, everyone. This is one of my older dog friends here. Reporter: Roman mccon has been making videos since he was just 4, urging people to adopt dogs in need. This is my baby. Reporter: Roman's mom says it all began when her son saw rescue dogs. I would tell him, they were looking for homes. And in that 4-year-old mind, he's like, you just need to find them homes. This is my friend. Reporter: He began finding homes for his friends. This is my friend MACHI. He's pretty crazy. You ready? Reporter: Every weekend for the past three years, Roman and his mother, Jennifer, have visited their local shelter to make a new video, posting it on project freedom ride, devoted to finding homes for dogs. We're trying to get her adopted. Reporter: Tonight, he's up to nearly 1,400 dogs with new families. Hi, David. Reporter: Roman, now 7, showing us today three rescue dogs his own family has adopted. This is Luna, brute and Zion. Reporter: And he told us his hope for 2019. To help rescue dogs, because I think they deserve more than a life in a kennel. We agree. Roman, you rock. And so do those

