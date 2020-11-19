New York City public schools to shut down as COVID-19 restrictions tighten nationwide

More
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday the nation’s largest school district will close again, as several other states also reimpose restrictions.
5:18 | 11/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City public schools to shut down as COVID-19 restrictions tighten nationwide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:18","description":"Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday the nation’s largest school district will close again, as several other states also reimpose restrictions. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74284986","title":"New York City public schools to shut down as COVID-19 restrictions tighten nationwide","url":"/WNT/video/york-city-public-schools-shut-covid-19-restrictions-74284986"}