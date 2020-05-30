New York rolls out road map for reopening the city

More
Starting June 8, stores will be able to reopen for curbside pickup along with nonessential construction and manufacturing.
2:43 | 05/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York rolls out road map for reopening the city

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:43","description":"Starting June 8, stores will be able to reopen for curbside pickup along with nonessential construction and manufacturing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70962261","title":"New York rolls out road map for reopening the city","url":"/WNT/video/york-rolls-road-map-reopening-city-70962261"}