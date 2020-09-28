Transcript for New York state sees positive test rate increase in multiple counties

We move on this Monday to the coronavirus here in the U.S. Cases rising across much of this country. Dr. Anthony Fauci telling ABC news today, we are not in a good place. Cases increasing in 33 states and Puerto Rico. More than 7 million confirmed cases so far. Nearly 205,000 lives lost here in the U.S. In Florida tonight, the images coming in, the bars and restaurants crowded immediately after limits were lifted in that state. President trump this afternoon saying we are rounding the corner. Dr. Fauci has said, we need to be at 10,000 cases a day as we head into the fall flu season to tackle this pandemic. But we are far from that. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: In Florida, crowds are again packing restaurants and bars after the governor gave the green light to fully reopen. It honestly looks like it's business as usual. It looks like how it was pre-covid era. Reporter: After first reopening in may, Florida became the epicenter of the virus, so far, losing more than 14,000 lives. Cases are now rising in 33 states and Puerto Rico. Dr. Anthony Fauci telling "Gma" he's concerned about the level of infection. We're not in a good place with regard to what I said back then, because as we get into the fall and the winter, you really want the level of community spread to be as low as you possibly get it. And I hope not, but we very well might start seeing increases in deaths. Reporter: New York sounding the alarm after topping more than 1,000 cases for the first time since June. It comes as thousands more students go back to New York City classrooms and limited indoor dining reopens. Today, president trump announcing 150 million rapid tests are on their way to the tests. The vice president today with this blunt warning. The American people should anticipate that cases will rise in the days ahead. Reporter: But moments later, the president once again claiming we are rounding the corner on the virus. We are rounding the corner. Very importantly, vaccines are coming, but we're rounding the corner regardless. But vaccines are coming and they're coming fast. Reporter: Nearly 205,000 Americans have lost their lives to covid-19. Just weeks after teacher Demetria bannister passed away at 28 years old, the virus claiming her mother's life. 57-year-old Shirley, a nursing teacher who learned she had covid the day she lost her daughter. What has this been like for your family after losing both your aunt and your cousin? It definitely leaves a void within each and every one of us. I think sometimes we think that they went somewhere and, you know, they'll be back. But then reality will sink in. And we realize that their destination has no return. Reporter: And as for those rapid teptss promised by the white house, they are just $5 apiece, with results in 15 minutes. The hope is they will help reopen schools. David? Victor, thank you. Next, to the dramatic images

