New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera unanimously elected to MLB hall of fame

Rivera becomes the first player in baseball history to be unanimously elected.
0:10 | 01/22/19

Transcript for New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera unanimously elected to MLB hall of fame
And Major League history moments ago former yankees closer Mariano Rivera baseball's all time saves leader becoming the first player unanimously voted into the hall of fame. Making news tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

