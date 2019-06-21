Transcript for Who is Zion Williamson?

Finally tonight, our person of the week. He's 6'7", 285 pounds. He's a star but not without thanking his mother first. Growing up in South Carolina, it was clear Zion Williamson would be a star. He drew crowds at his high school basketball games. His first coach was his mother. In fact, until he was 14. Just this week, robin Roberts asking him what that was like. What was that like being coached by your mom? She was the hardest coach I ever had. We would be in the car ride after middle school games. My stepdad would be like, that was a great game. She would be like, you missed the pass, didn't shoot it. Her being my biggest critic was the best thing for me. Reporter: A grateful son. His hard work paying off. First at duke. Look out. With the left hand. Reporter: Then last night, everyone thought he would be the number one pick. And he was. The New Orleans pelicans select Zion Williamson. Reporter: Though he knew it was coming, the moment was overwhelming. His first hug was for his mother. Just 18, 6'7", 285 pounds. He's grateful for that first coach. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her. Reporter: His mother and his younger brother. She put her dreams aside for mine. To watch his hard work pay off, and to watch this, we're so happy for him. Reporter: Tears streaming down his face. Zion, on this moment. I dreamed about this since I was 4. And for it to actually happen, I just thank god for it. So we choose Zion and his mother. Thank you for watching this week. Tom is here this weekend.

