How bystanders respond to seeing actors portray attempted child abduction

Shoppers at a public market saw a ‘What Would You Do?’ child actor, who remained safe while filming, being approached by a stranger who attempted to lure her away.

October 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live