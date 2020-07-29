'What Would You Do?': Customers offer job to woman aging out of foster care system

More
With over 20,000 kids reaching the age limit in the foster care system each year in the U.S., “What Would You Do?” explores challenges these young adults may face as they navigate their new world.
8:03 | 07/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Customers offer job to woman aging out of foster care system

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:03","description":"With over 20,000 kids reaching the age limit in the foster care system each year in the U.S., “What Would You Do?” explores challenges these young adults may face as they navigate their new world.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WhatWouldYouDo","id":"72044826","title":"'What Would You Do?': Customers offer job to woman aging out of foster care system","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/customers-offer-job-woman-aging-foster-care-system-72044826"}