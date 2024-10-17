Girlfriend surprises boyfriend with push to tie the knot

“What Would You Do?” cameras capture diners who overhear a girlfriend, who has ambitions to acquire a green card, pressure her boyfriend to tie the knot.

October 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live