Man fakes slip-and-fall in attempts to get quick cash

“What Would You Do?” actors portrayed a scene where a man, who is looking to fall into a big pay day, staged a slip-and-fall scam.

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live