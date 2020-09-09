Transcript for 'WWYD' special edition: 'Would You Lie For Me?': Fake sales pitch

We shot this entire hour before the covid-19 pandemic, so you won't see any face masks or social distancing. These five people are here to participate in a fake focus group. Thank you guys for coming here. We've setup more than 30 cameras to follow their every move. My name is Shelby. Ben, from Yonkers. Hi, Julie. My name is Donovan. I'm in college. I'm Michael, I'm a writer and I'm very happy to be here. They think they're here to review the imagi-glove, which is supposed to boost creativity. The thing is, the product does not work. I do not feel a thing. But our actors are going to lie and claim it's magical. As soon as I put it on, I felt a jolt of energy inside me. Will this push our real focus group members to lie along with them? Part of helping sell this product is that we get honest, genuine feedback. They're being paid $200 for their time. And James tells them he wants nothing but the truth. This is the imagi-glove! This state of the art hand wear is designed to leave you feeling confident and creative. It's actually just a shower glove with cheap stones and colorful thread. Savannah here. Yeah, she's an actor, too. So, why don't you show the group the drawing you made without the glove? Okay, standard. It's better than what I can do. But now, with the imagi-glove? Wow, much better! It's pretty good. I have one for each of you to try. And then when we get back, we'll do some video testimonials. The participants immediately make it clear how they feel about this imagi-glove. This is just a goof. I wonder whose grandkids made this? Do you think the glove is helping a little? I know what it feels like. It feels like a garment on my right hand. The glove obviously doesn't work and our participants know it. Quite honestly, I think I created the same drawing that I would have without it. I feel a little something. But how much? You want percentages? 1%. 1%. That's close to zero. With the testimonial room standing by -- I'm going to be completely honest. They tell our actors honesty will be their guide. Do you want to be on TV saying that the lava glove is handwoven with lava stone? He said tell the truth, right? I don't feel nothing! But their truth pledge is about to be tested in a big way. It's time for the testimonials. Susan, are you ready? And the participants listen in. As soon as I put it on -- When I put the glove on -- As soon as I put it on -- As our actors unleash a flood of lies. I felt a jolt of energy inside of me. I felt this warmth. Like, I put on Thanos' gauntlet, and just had so much power. I can't imagine being creative at all without the imagi-glove. The imagi-glove, like, refreshed and renewed my creativity. We're exploring the impact of something called groupthink. Groupthink can cause you to hold back your honest opinion, you may even lie just to go along with the group because preserving that bond becomes more important than honesty. Let's see how this plays out. Are you ready? Yeah. Come on in. Will the group's camaraderie pressure our guests to lie? Can you bring your glove? Yeah. It's the moment of truth. Michael, you're next. Michael, are you ready? Yeah, sure. Come on in. All five participants will be asked a series of questions by James. So, I want your feedback. Do I feel like some creativity went into making this? Well, sure. Hey, that's a start! So, maybe, let's just have you look at the glove and look at the camera and say the word "Creativity." Uh -- I don't think -- I can't do that. I won't do that. Okay, okay. And that settles it. Michael would not lie. If I was on TV saying, "This is creative," and somebody I knew shelled out money for this, I would feel like the devil. He makes a good point. I can't lie about this. And it's clearly on the minds of our remaining participants. Is this going to be on TV? This particular video right now is just being used for promotional purposes, for my website and to get investments. Again, James stresses the importance of honesty in their answers. All this honest feedback that you're giving me, do that straight to the camera, okay? Okay. But will anyone be influenced by our actors and lie about the imagi-glove? You can have a seat right in that chair. Do you think he believes in the glove? No. Oh, absolutely not. No way. He was texting, "This is a joke. I can't believe this." To someone. Oh, really? Yeah, I saw on his phone. Watch this. One of the things I am most proud of is the design. Yeah. So, don't take any pictures or anything like that. Oh, yeah, I got you. No, no. Awesome. Donovan tells a little white lie to avoid getting in trouble. It's the most common reason we fib. So, what did you feel when you first put the imagi-glove on? Do you think it's working? You should do that for the camera. When I first put the imagi-glove on, I enjoyed the fact that while you're using it to draw, you can kind of still get that ventilation. Donovan tries to give an honest compliment. What I feel is a knitted glove on my left hand. What will the other participants do? When it goes on initially, I get something kicking from it. When I first put the glove on my hand -- I can feel the power. I actually felt a sense of tingling. Oh, she did it! I started feeling magical, from what the glove was supposed to do, and now, it -- that was really screwed up, I can do -- I can do better! No, no, no, no! We'll do it again. Once it gets on, then you start to make the connection between the physical and the psychological. I suddenly felt all these feelings and all these ideas I had inside of me. I went from not being creative to having some bursts of creativity. The imagi-glove worked for me, and it'll work for you! The imagi-glove makes me happy! All four of the remaining participants endorsed the imagi-glove. It's time to raise those stakes. We have some actual drawings next to you there. James guides them to these fake before and after pictures drawn by our actor Savannah. In your own words, I would like you to explain to me exactly how the imagi-glove works. Will anyone lie and say they drew the pictures? When I put the imagi-glove on, I was able to come out with this great creation. Wow. When I put the glove on, this is what I got to bring into real life. Yeah, they all take credit for the drawings! So, here's my drawing. First, without my imagi-glove. I really wouldn't consider it a piece of art. I drew this dark one here without the imagi-glove. And here. When I put on my imagi-glove. Look at the difference. And this is the difference.

