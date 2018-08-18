-
Now Playing: Olympian Gus Kenworthy discusses coming out publicly as a gay man
-
Now Playing: Ricky Martin on coming to terms with his sexuality: 'I wish I could come out again'
-
Now Playing: US Olympic figure skater details coming out journey
-
Now Playing: 'Love, Simon' star found inspiration in family member's coming out story
-
Now Playing: Father opens up about coming out to his family
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: A woman asks strangers to pretend to be her boyfriend
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother leaves 8-year-old son alone at the beach
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Young man comes out as gay to his traditional Asian parents
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: College students engage in fraternity and sorority hazing
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Cashier shames customer for not having enough food stamps
-
Now Playing: After pleading for help in finding them, man arrested in wife, daughters' murders
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'It's very sad what they've done to Paul Manafort'
-
Now Playing: 911 calls released in Fla. 'Stand Your Ground' shooting
-
Now Playing: Relatives: Couple was having troubles before slayings
-
Now Playing: Small boat carrying 2 fishermen capsized by whale in NJ
-
Now Playing: Officer in Phoenix critically injured during traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Fighter pilot safely ejects moments before fiery crash
-
Now Playing: The moment Aretha Franklin stepped in for Pavarotti
-
Now Playing: Woman who admitting to pushing girl off bridge charged
-
Now Playing: Fla. deputy is reunited with girl he rescued from hot car