What Would You Do: Young man verbally berates elderly waiter

More
A young man verbally abuses an elderly waiter. He is very impatient with the waiter and makes rude remarks about the waiter's age and speed. Who will customers side with? Watch what happens.
8:11 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Young man verbally berates elderly waiter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55251202,"title":"What Would You Do: Young man verbally berates elderly waiter","duration":"8:11","description":"A young man verbally abuses an elderly waiter. He is very impatient with the waiter and makes rude remarks about the waiter's age and speed. Who will customers side with? Watch what happens.","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/young-man-verbally-berates-elderly-waiter-55251202","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.