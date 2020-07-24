Transcript for Confidence Interval: Democrats could win 60 Senate seats | FiveThirtyEight

Anything up what are we doing today. We're recording in new episode of day five after he hit series confidence interval where we give UK take and then tell you how confident we Aaron today. Our what if they. My take today that Democrats could win up to sixty seats in the US senate this year. Which would be a filibuster proof majority. Currently Republicans control the senate 53 seats to forty cent which means Democrats we need to slip thirteen seats in this election to make sixty. Where we Democrats find these thirteen seats well I have a list of winnable senate seats for Democrats right here. Colorado Arizona mean North Carolina Iowa Montana. Georgia regular election that George a special election Kansas Texas. Alaska South Carolina and Kentucky. There too. How are you. How confident and eyeing. I'm not too confident that this can happen. Look Democrats do you have a path to sixty seats all of the seats that I mentioned are at least somewhat competitive. But even in a blue wave election year it's going to be hard for them to win all Tennessee. So for example Colorado and Arizona are T seats that Democrats seem to be ahead in right now. I don't feel too bad at predicting that Democrats hope that those. In addition there are several seats that are roughly toss ups seats like mean North Carolina Iowa Montana mean even Georgia. Democrats could very well win most or even all of these seats. But beyond that it's gonna get heart. States like Kansas in Texas are still probably leaning Republican. Finally although Democrats have some strong candidates who've raised a lot of money. In states like Alaska South Carolina and Kentucky they're still red states and it's probably asking too much to expect Democrats to flip the senate seats. While Donald Trump is carrying that sees the top it. If you like this video remember to subscribe to factored it and remember keep washing your hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.