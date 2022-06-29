Democrats’ chances of holding the Senate improve: 538’s midterm election forecast

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke about the latest Senate and House midterm election forecast, and how voters are responding to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live