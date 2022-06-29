Are Democrats really going to win in Ohio and Wisconsin? | FiveThirtyEight

In this installment of “Model Talk," Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss whether we should be skeptical of polls showing Democrats performing well in parts of the Midwest.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live