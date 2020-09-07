Transcript for Fauci on how anti-vaxxers will affect what happens once we have a COVID-19 vaccine

We think I'm thinking a lot about is that you know with any vaccine and even after it goes through extensive clinical trials there is always some risk of efforts of facts. And and even if it. This side effects that that. Kobe vaccine whatever it may be are extremely small it's gonna get more media attention than probably any other vaccine in history. And at the same time we also have a growing anti vaccine movement in this country and around the world. So I'm wondering whether you and other other public health officials are concerned about kind of the long term impact this moment on vaccine except it's. That's a great question term because what it really tells us is that we got to get it right. We really do because if we don't it might have a real negative impact in the long range and long term. On how people approached. And the east arms to the need for vaccination. Which is the reason why. We taken so seriously. That even though would do this quickly. We're not compromising the safety. And nor are we compromising the scientific integrity. So as we go into the face me trials. Not only occur it will really be looking. Efficacy. Well we're going to be really paying attention. Is there anything there that was seeing this even suggested. I'm a negative news that's going to be really very important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.