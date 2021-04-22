-
Now Playing: Why House Democrats probably won’t pass their reparations
-
Now Playing: Anti-Asian hate bill passes Senate
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden announces more than 200M vaccines have been administered
-
Now Playing: Alaska joins Florida effort to overturn the CDC’s ‘no sail order’
-
Now Playing: Biden seeks to reduce US carbon emissions in half by 2030
-
Now Playing: Biden announces goal of 200 million vaccine shots has been met early
-
Now Playing: Oscar-nominated documentary looks inside Hong Kong's pro-democracy struggle
-
Now Playing: DOJ to investigate Minneapolis police after Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Biden address vaccine hesitancy, prods businesses with tax credit
-
Now Playing: DOJ launches investigation into Minneapolis Police Department
-
Now Playing: Attorney general announces investigation into Minneapolis police
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93
-
Now Playing: Biden and Harris speak on Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Congressional Black Caucus members listen to Derek Chauvin verdict
-
Now Playing: Minnesota students walk out in protest
-
Now Playing: Rep. Karen Bass on Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Biden on Chauvin trial: ‘Praying the verdict is the right verdict’
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Negotiations underway for Biden’s infrastructure plan