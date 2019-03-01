Previewing the NFL Playoffs

More
Neil Paine looks at this year's crop of teams compared to years past.
2:10 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Previewing the NFL Playoffs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60147938,"title":"Previewing the NFL Playoffs","duration":"2:10","description":"Neil Paine looks at this year's crop of teams compared to years past.","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/previewing-nfl-playoffs-60147938","section":"fivethirtyeight","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.