Transcript for How a shortage of sand could delay coronavirus vaccine l FiveThirtyEight

So Maggie we've heard it will take at least a year to eighteen months the former and a house safe and effective vaccine in Africa in nineteen. But I know you've been looking into some of that supply chain she does not even just testing the supply teen issues. That can hinder vaccine production and manufacturing. So what have you been. So vaccines. Are her you know products like any other which means that day are made it out of components that come from. It's a different factories all over the world. There is lots of different steps and each factory has its own sources which have their own sources and there might be. You know hundreds of different parts that kind of have to come together to make this thing. And that mr. to get really complicated Kendall all the way back to Chilean tree farms for example. James Robinson who's a thirty year veteran vaccine manufacturing industry was telling me that. One of the vaccines that people are looking at 419. Uses an accident which is this ingredient that basically sort of hopes your body have a stronger reaction to the vaccine and build up immunity better. And he uses an accident that's derived from the bark. This tree unit grows in South America. And the tree bark is only harvested between November and January which means this year's harvesting. Took place before anyone was thinking about me eating more of it for content nineteen. So there's a limited supply. This crucial vaccine ingredient. That we can't get weren't next year I mean thankfully there's a whole bunch of different kinds of vaccines that people are trying to develop and you've done some reporting on that. But you know everything all these different things house different kinds of potential supply chain problems. Another one that's it comes up depending on what kind of vaccine you're using is these big plastic liners didn't use in the bio reactor peace. Still actor right is late it's like a machine that basically helps you if I'm understanding correctly. Like cultivate different types. Sells those to be human cells it's good animal cells. But you use them all mostly little factories to help reduce. What ever. Product like baton probed teens other molecules you're you're trying to you is in a vaccine so they're like little like biological factor. Right. Right exactly and typically even if you make a batch. You know went after and it's trying to cultivate. You need to completely. Clean sterilize. This actor. Six years ago somebody you know what desperately great idea that when we just use this disposable plastic liner. And it goes in the hiring actors and you do your work in that and then after it's just now. And you concede holds a production from all the clean. Which is fantastic except that now live there's a limited supply those angry actor actress. Late in a completely normal. Time period that last November. Those were something you've had ordered three departments out. Now. That's just getting longer. Bloggers went in when it comes time to ramp up production for a vaccine. That's something we. Just interesting that like. Lille from a tree he and she'll play. Could have an impact on our ability to mass produce a vaccine and where. Order just plastic back something that you'd think would be fairly easy to and now there's a shortage it's just like so bizarre. More or delayed. This financial rich. Stay out of this business chancellor shortage that's been going on for her you know at least a decade. And departed this has to do with plate bracket increases in construction because we use hand for her country you Stan for. Class protection. But that has led to this downstream effect happens shortage. Globally. Which means there are also penetrated the class. Which means there is a shortage. Vials for scenes. It's. He is crazy thing that's a totally crazy. It's a completely. Greatly and it's it's something where you know Jim Johnson was telling me that. The medical glass industry had kind of just started to come not a shortage it adds commitment history to happen. And now that's probably going to be something that we have trouble getting a hold some people are happy to look at Lincoln you know what are some alternatives. Kinds of containers that we can deliver dosages of vaccines and which is actually tough thing to do because when you look at something like plastic in it that's something that can each. Into the vaccine or you know that interact with the vaccine in some way and you don't really want that. It happened. The benefit of glasses didn't hurt but the downside of glass is. We gonna make it. One thing that I know you've been looking into is just how we get these different ingredients. To the places where like to to that manufacturing plant and lots that need. What have you been finding. Well so robinsons made that traditionally vaccine manufacturing has used cargo container shipping. On the ocean for the way to taking things from one place to another. And that works though because they usually allowed to Indonesia at the time to have these big long lead times so yes I'm to use shipping containers to keep up month. To me to get its parts there right. It's a lot different when you need at dinner Tamar. And so expediting shipping and basically means airplanes by. It airplane shipping industry is getting really. You know up ended by corona virus. As it turns it's a lot of fire crossed oceans. And airplane shifting dependent on the tourism industry. Happened in the penalties and commercial passenger airliners so the reason that you have to pay extra for a checked bad. Is because that checks luggage space is also being used by a delivery companies. Pool that is fascinating. My house. Yeah so do. So now that people aren't flying as much. Just getting regular roles like manufacturing parts from place to place is harder as well. I. Yet ultimately ends under any kind of expedited shipping that reliant on flight. Is getting bogged down. So one of the things that's happening is that a lot. The passenger. Airlines are starting to put out you know completely nothing but freight flights. But some of that requires retrofitting planes and that's a slow process and it's. Because just filling up the cargo wouldn't necessarily you'd be more efficient and I actually Philip the whole plane where the seats are as well not just part. Actually yeah and you don't necessarily easily stack the boxes and receipts like you're driving degree. That takes that takes. Whole doctor kind. You know manufacturing process I keep thinking about the problems being problems with like. Sort of whether this vaccine will work but it's. It's also just a problem of shipping and making sure you just have enough of these basic ingredients things that are super continent that we just simply don't have enough. My lining. All incensed me a lot like asking about it because if you know. I've heard for years like dating acts and high schools. That win global payments have happened when regional and exit and it's not be necessary and because of the lack of food. It's been because. An inability to get food to the places they knew from the place is happening right. So it makes sense that when we're seeing shortages have good kids. Some of the stadium issues Ayers you know it's not necessarily that. We don't have this thing we can't make this thing it's that acts. Making this thing is logistically complex and getting players logistically complex ends. There are many many is that that process can break down and you have people getting sick which borders closed and when you. You know just every. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.