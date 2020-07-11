Transcript for What Trump revealed about America l FiveThirtyEight

I'm me. My viewers fingers digging with Mercury throughout this whole election. ABC has just announced that Joseph Biden or we will get enough electoral votes. Become the next president of the United States and here with clear Malone. News senior political writers and when the writers by edit a Claire. Cat it's an accident at Lithia I don't with a to treat. So. Up on the what's 82 DA is a piece that you've been in the infield with working on for four years that sort of reflecting on. The trump air and what trump. Tell that's about politics and about America and about Republican politics and wondering sort of what you found injured and thinking. I went back to the night of at 2016 in our in our newsroom and trump. Being called as a surprise winner. And as I say in a piece and I really feel that that moment those moments really guided the past four years of my reporting you know kind of trying to figure out. Why trump had such an appeal both I think rhetorically he was such. Outsized figure in American life and before he became president and then. That continue to be so as president you know we we thought a lot about this about. China didn't necessarily change America so much as reveal things about America in Starker terms and eighty revealed things. She certain people in America that they didn't particularly know about. The country and I'm thinking about you know that the top. That the talk that. That black families get their children I think is something a lot of white people didn't know about before the trumpet Sara ray and backed snapped out of acting. Percolating into. You know more of the popular conception so I've been thinking a lot about the way they wait chump change the GOP. The rip the rhetoric of politics but also about. American's awareness and saturation not just in the political scene but it and I think a lot of them but deep problems are we have in this country and the way they manifest in daily life. Yes on that case are you saying the change is in awareness more than in May be an actual fundamental character. Yeah I think so I think. In. I think a lot of people. Cat I had some you know some gauze pulled off their eyes there harming every one of what it. There's a lot more her stark talk in plain words about racism in the country right now about xenophobia in the country. Ands. There has bitten as a reaction to that an appetite apple app for greater. You know what it Elizabeth Ward say greater structural change big structural change. I think it they're really unique time in American. Life. At a lot of that comes from. A wide swath of people not just you know really tuned in political people. Realizing that there's a lot about this country that they late they might not be happy with and they might wanna change. And I think it's from both sides of the political spectrum this is obviously super partisan super engaged election. And I if they you know we're gonna see that partisanship. A fort. You spent a lot of time that he's a couple of we were working in the piece about the code in nineteen pandemic and how that. Highlighted a lot of means that you that you're speaking about. And how it also. Through two relief. The wave that the president has been. Someone who governs of the put the jets someone who campaigned since I'm curious what that pandemic has that helped bring to light in your nation. Yeah I didn't pandemic response is basically. Government at its most basic. Social contract level witches its responsibility is to keep people safe freight and I think. The trump administration. Fell down on that duty they were incredibly disorganized state where science denying. Sending out mixed messages to the public that eventually became very partisan. And I think a lot of fat in a lot of their instincts to be partisan to kind of questioned the authority. People in the medical establishment who need them labeled as Democrats. Had to do with. What should I think revealed to you but out. What the GOP base wanted which is kind of this contrary and net straight that a lot of the I think a lot of people in the GOP establishment a lot of the elected officials. Believe in small government believe in a lot of these. It attacks and health care reforms. But a lot of their bases not connect with bout with those ideas they. A connect I think more with traps message of thumbing his nose at the establishment. And that contrary witnesses is kind of a hollow ideology right you can't be. Against everything. You have to be for some things and in. The pandemic. Being it gets something. Didn't do much at all being against public health advice didn't stop the pandemic right being partisan about. Mask wearing didn't stop the spread of of the nineteen as we see you as we're entering in an up into third spike. So I think that this public health health crisis that we have been in for the past several months. Really revealed kind of a fundamental weakness of having. Note I know ideology or no real rigorous. Governing. Ideology to take IG. Then how do you square that with record turnout. For both parties and and trump getting more votes than he did. In 2016. And and you know when you started work on this piece we didn't know how the election turnout obviously. Now we have a much better sense than obviously and the votes are still coming in bit. But it doesn't seem as though there's been necessary a huge repudiation look poorly for Republicans certainly in the house and senate. With the those candidates running ahead the president. Himself and so. How do you make sense of all that given the amount of death in an unchecked spread. That the virus that we've seen. Over the last nine months. He is Linus interest and questions is. You know. People do seem to be more okay with Republicans on. House leveled me maybe people are okay with. From this without trap attached to it you know maybe China went too far in his cope in nineteen rhetoric and responsive sort of out trays. Reactions and statements and but that needy people still like that kind of listen I'm gonna tell you straight I'm not going to be politically correct. That kind of even those fact that the GOP has really embraced over the past four years it's a celebration trend were still. You know in the very emerge if you were in the early stages were emerging from discounting the plain old votes and then we'll Dickinson. Some of these demographic trends absolutely Chad it's it's it was certainly. High turnout on both from both ends of the partisan spectrum. And I do think that the places where president trapped deep in to support it really just shows the impact of pat the past four years you know we talk a lot about. The bubbles that we're all in this arts news consumption goes through your friends and Stanley are doing talking to about politics. And I think you know the the reality of that. The Kobe nineteen Bobble the campaign all that coverage. It's really been filtered through partisan lenses and I think that's why you see the president support deepening in places and here to see Joseph Biden. Set a record for the number of popular votes that he ones so obviously he's you know he's. Excited a lot of people a lot of deep turnout we still have a lot sent to come here it's next coming days and weeks. So left question where you. Park your piece is about sort of well as I read and it was that the tension between whether trump was. An encapsulation. Of what had maybe Leighton Dorman. We before when he sixteen or it was sort of like a startling new era where we are gonna look back historians will look back in twenty years and say. Boat you know did the Blake error. America America started. When Donald Trump was elected in and I'm wondering out you know the results and you've done for marketing map that's. Do you think there is that difference between those two things encapsulation look in the four in the beginning of what came after. Trumpet air marks. Maybe if a final death death knell for this idea of American exceptional ism. I certainly. Grew up kind of believing and that rate that you know you're sort of taught that school that America is. Is the greatest. Country in form of democracy in the greatest successful experiment that we better ever had a government that. It's a place that you know was. Defined by its immigrant. Nation lots of us for came from different backgrounds we can only exist. You know here rate it you know that's the kind of civics. Lesson. Version of America I think a lot of people also didn't feel that way right like I think back to Michelle Obama. Getting pushed back for saying this is the first time and I you know adult life that I am proud of America I think she was reflecting a pretty common. Belief among black Americans feeling among black Americans that the country has done them wrong and continues to do to prop. In outs slavery they were the the generational ramifications of slavery and and I think more people. Are now aware that more white people in America are now mayor aware that. More Wakefield in America just don't feel good if you're if you can Hewitt some of the racial component of it lot of people feel good about America's place in the world about our. You know we don't make things anymore right that's that that's cried and not just you know trap Republicans but but Democrats right. At midwestern Democrats shared route has been sort of this you know for decades this anti. Free trade Democrat I think people don't feel. Good about America's competitive nature in aid. You know not manufacturing dominated economy so I think that there's a lot of disillusionment that's going on in the country and that is the pervasive. Social. Political thread. Know that sort of you know disillusionment not the mythology of American exceptional isn't not mythology that we are different from all of. Our country's history. One you can see the the partisan split even on what is exceptional what his greatness right we have from Bobby say obvious thing make America great again keep America great. And you have Democrats and liberals. Essentially saying that the way that the prison abuse the norms and the laws of the executive branch of the president the shows that. The mine that American democracy is not exceptional that it can you use just like any other. And government system Camby and we've seen it and actually so and it it seems to me though. That tension isn't going anywhere no matter even though Dubai and it is now the president. When. It's. Okay credit so much for talking viewers you can read clear if he's five dot com and if you want to hear more from Claire let's though for me. Describe on user.

