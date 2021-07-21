Transcript for How to watch surfing like an Olympic judge | FiveThirtyEight

For the first time ever surfers will be competing in the Olympics. It's part will be attracting a lot of first time watchers who may be unfamiliar with how it displayed and judged. So I hope we brought in Olympic judges Lou Lee Pereira and technical director for Olympic surfing competition Erica Cramer. It marks street basic congress also has the starters. Lay off the bottom there's that first down. What when you're looking at us now one of the things you really want to look at is how the line is on the way if and when I say the line like a lion. That the surfers she is even when they've rides through the face of the way I've and so you're really looking ahead is line that comes out of the bottom turn. More vertical or more horizontal. It is where you do that. On the way you can do. That Olga in the face like a lot and a critical part of the credit you can miss that. Really close to the critical part only. The better maneuvers are you get more points and executed the critical part of the way for a near didn't detect. The critical part is the section of the wave we're steepest. Turns on here get more points than those done towards the shower ends of the way. Most of all turned are the ones done in the impact so. Where that wave is breaking and hitting the water. We all are among rumors are the on the birth there are formed a book and it away years. Or a looking for ice. And. Two aerial maneuvers you're bound to see often in any surfing competition are the air 360 and air reverse. When an air 360 this server does a full turn in the air. And there are verse is similar but the server only turns 180 degrees in the air and then finishes the rotation in the water. And and the other factors or you're gonna look at is how high above the lip was it and then you also get a look at the critical section that it was done and was it. All deliver the way to grow as it off the very end at the close out the other major factor would be control. Yeah I. All liable. To. Be one of the main factors as how deep you were. Convince judges see the whole time ever get this year shoulder. And how long were you disappeared for then how do you come out. You have a general understanding of how to watch these maneuvers here's how the competition will unfold at the Olympics. An extreme the low forties or worse or any men and he. Or the courts of two initial rounds of the twenty surfers compete in what are called heats or time sessions. With a sixteen highest scoring surfers advancing. At that point the servers go to head to head elimination programs to determine the gold silver and bronze medal winners. The look that would mean it's or more and any conditions they only can allow 35 or forty units. You can catch like as many ways he wants but all your best on account for the apartments for so you can't get. Fifty way I can only get steered. And I immunity because. The two artists or. Five judges score each wave that a surfer rides on on a scale from zero to ten and they can use tends to the point. The three middle scores are average and that is the surfers or for that way. Those key elements. I'll analyze gains or. Bought meat indeed create. The commitment would be more. Where you're doing your maneuvers on the way so usually if you're doing here maneuvers in the critical section they're gonna have a higher degree of difficulty. And this one's you know and what you worse and that kind of brings out the futuristic. Types of surfing. And called nation lupus basically what the judges are really looking forward to see a clean performance it's more difficult to have a really big maneuver. And connector right into another big maneuver and our variety of movements which means showing different kinds of maneuvers not doing the same thing. Surfing has rewarded the power of pictures surfing look more mature and has a different look to you'll see. More water displaced when it's more power certain flow is. It's like that natural part of surfing it's it's the beauty. Everything is very beautiful everything is harmonic with the way that they're writing. There are so many maneuvers in variations of maneuvers that were found received from world class servers in Tokyo. Now you have the tools to judge when something is good or great. Or out of this world remains.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.