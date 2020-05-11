Transcript for Is 2020 election a referendum on America?

It is two days after election day, and the votes are still being counted in key states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania along with north Carolina. Results will be coming in any minute or days from now because the race is tight, Ando I don't know about you guys, but don't you think that the news outlets knowing everything that they knew could have -- could have kind of done this a LE E bit differently? Since he's been broadcasting for months that, you know, he was go challenge this, don't you think they could have started the whole night by saying, now look, this is going to be really unusual. This is not gng to be like how we do everything else. We're going to have to take this moment by moment. Do you think they could have -- do you think somebody could have thought that out a little better, and then people wouldn't be as freaked out or sed as they seem to be, joy? What do you think? Well, they're going nuts out there. I mean, the thing that gets me is that trump is behind in the electoral voting. He's behind. I think he has 214 and Joe Biden has 235 and that's just on CNN. On fox, Joe Biden is even higher and yet he's yelling stop the count. That is completely counterintuitive, darling. You're supposed to keep counting when you are behind, but he doesn't know that. Right. It's interesting. I think the coronavirus has done him in. It's such a disheartening -- this election was disheartening in many ways because we see that half the country ignores the terrible things that he's done for whatever reason. It's sad, but -- But did they really? I feel good about it today. Yeah. I feel good about it today. I think Biden is going to win. I think he has the ability to get us back into the Paris accord, to alleviate the tension with nato and get rid of Russia, you know, out of our backyard. Right. Right. He can have a great ca there are things that he can do. Right. And if -- but if trump wasn't such a bad politician, I'm afraid he might have won in a landslide. That's what's scary because the coronavirus is really the reason he's not winning. Well, here's the other I mean, given all the information that came out of this, you know, he made ground with his base. He got more black people. He got this, and then you see this other thing that says Joe Biden got more votes as a presidential candidate than any other person in history. Doesn't it make you wonder about all the information now that we have been hearing? I'm going to ask you that Well, yeah. Yeah. It's true. Well, it certainly makes me question the polls, the pollsters, and whoopi, you and I have been saying from the very beginning we don't trust them and I especially don't trust this alleged exit polling of black male voters because we know the majority of black votes that are getting counted now were early votes and absentee votes, and exit polls are notoriously mercurial, notoriously incorrect, and the notion that the right is pushing that trump got more black votes, especially more black male votes is just categorically I think incorrect, but the other thing is that I am actually surprised that race has been so close, not because of the pollsters, but more importantly because of the botched job that this president did. I mean, for the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist, and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths. Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and sa, I'm going to vote for him anyway, and that is really disheartening because for me, that means that you are selfish, right? I'm not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that that tells me that they will look T other way to that kind of behavior to the plight of their fellow Americans if personally they feel that they are doing okay and that they will do better under that type of presidency, and that I think is despicable. It is un-american. Well, Sara, as you're seeing the numbers sort of shift about how many people voted for who, do you think perhaps they were incorrect in some of their conclusions they threw out before they -- before they knew how the voting was actually going? Does it change some of what you have heard? Well, absolutely. Rahm Emanuel just said last week on our air that the three things you look for, and this is why we knew a blue wave was coming was money, messaging and math. The money didn't buy the victories they thought because the Democrats oud by a lot. The math didn't add up in the polls and the messaging fell I disagree with sunny. I felt a disheartening feeling when I looked at the map because of how red it was, but I think to automatically assume that half of the country is selfish, voting is a selfish thing. That's why we always say, you know, we oftentimes assign people to groups, like, if you are a woman, you should vote for Hillary Clinton. If you are black,ll vote one way, if you are hispanic, we all -- we don't. We vote for what affects our day-to-day lives. Van Jones said in 2016 -- . -- When he went around the country, he talked about being with white voters that had voted for president Obama that were now voting for trump and he said he looked at them with a new set of eyes. They were voting on the economy because they couldn't put food on their table, and whether I agree with the economy being the reason to vote for trump or not, that's their choice. That's their vote, and they're just as American as we are. They have a different viewpoint. That was the part that really shocked me. But the problem -- On election night of how different it was. But the problem, Sara, though is that our very democracy is founded on the notion of collective -- of a collective spirit, we the people, right? We the people, for the people, by the people, and unless you have that collective social contract, our democracy fails. So when you see 50% of the country just looking the other way at the plight of 50% or more of the country, at th plight O the lgbtq community, at the plight of African-Americans, at the plight of immigrants that their children are being torn from them at the border, at the plight of people that are losing their spouses, their children, their brothers, their sisters from a deadly virus because this president could not control it because he lied to us, when you see that and you still continue to vote for yourself -- That's why -- I want to get Ana in here. I'm sorry, you guys. I think this discussion is going to on between sunny and Sara, and it's reflective of what we have been saying forever and ever that black people are not a monolithic group. Spoiks are not a monolithic group. I know when you live in Miami like I do, we think we are the center of the universe, but what happened in Miami, we were just 3% of the Latino population in the country.inin Arizona, 700,000 Latinos showed up to vote and they voted 75% for Joe Biden. So if Joe Biden pulls off Arizona, he owes it in no small measure to the Latino vote and the Latino support, and the fact that we're not monolithic is good for our communities, and I do think that this is now a 50/50 country. We see it everywhere, and look. People just have to be patient. There's incredible shrinking leads all over the place for Biden in Arizona and trump in Georgia. People need to take a chill pill. I'm feeling good today. I'm, like, Billy Joel, keeping the faith. I think -- I think it's just, you know, democracy running its course. We are seeing transparency, and I think it's a good thing. This is not, oh, you know, the extraordinary criminal thing that the trump people are trying to make it to be. This is how it usually works.

