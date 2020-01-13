Transcript for Abby Huntsman announces leave from ‘The View’ to help run father’s campaign

This is always such a hard thing to do and especially at this table because this is a really special table, the most iconic show, I think, on television and the smartest women that I've ever worked with. But today I'm saying good-bye. It's something that I thought a lot about. They don't like the idea. I know. This panel is pretty special. This panel is special and I think will go down as a crucial time for the show and I'm so thankful for this opportunity. But as you guys know, my number one priority has always been my family and you taught me the first day I got here, you said your family and your happiness are always number one. And I was asked months ago by my dad who's running for governor in Utah to come and help run the campaign. I thought, no, it's not the right time. Over the holidays when you take a step back and you think about life, think about your kids, think about what you want to do every day that just gets you going, and there's no one I believe in more than my own dad right now to run for politics and -- I get emotional because I do love him so much. But that he believes in me to go help run that and it's going to be a fast race. June is the primary and that's what matters, and so, I couldn't be more excited to go help someone that I love. It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about. Will you come back after he wins? It's funny -- That's a good question. I started -- when I was 19, this was my first job, booking cars overnight for "Good morning America" and I never thought I'd be sitting right here at this table. So I jt want to thank all of you because I love -- Meghan, we've been friends forever. We will be friends. This show is what we do together but we'll be friends forever. I love all of you here. We love you too. I just want to give a big thank you to you guys first and foremost because you guys are friends, but to Barbara and James for believing in me. Barbara hired me when I was 19. She gave me the opportunity at this table. Around then to our eps, Brian, Hillary and candy and to the staff that no one gets to see but they are the engine of this show. They make us look good every We get to see Brian constantly. We do, we do see Brian a lot. Then finally to our viewers because I don't get a chance to thank you guys enough but you've been on this journey. You guys have seen me deliver my twins on this show. Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for believing in me as well. I'm so thankful for this opportunity and I'm also very excited about the next chapter, so thank you to all of you. My last day is Friday so there's still a lot of time. And I tell my dad, I said if "The view" taught me anything, it taught me how to fight, so whoever is running against my dad, you better be worried. I'm bringing these skills with That's right. And three little ones. Back to my roots in Utah. Just three kids -- Just getting on a plane alone is going to be a nightmare. I know, it's insane. Yeah -- We will miss you. You are such a bright light in everyone's life. You always see the good in everything. You've been a friend forever and I'm heartbroken you're leaving but I think -- I can understand better than anybody how important it is to go support your dad. They are special moments. The best of my life was with my dad doing the same thing. I totally get it, and I think leading a gubernatorial campaign is a really incredible reason to leave a show. I'm so proud of you and I'm so happy for you and I too hope you come back after the primary, but you know, you're going to have to make the choice on your own but we all love you so much. You know I feel the exact same way. Friends on this show are You're one of the nicest people I've ever worked with. You're such an easy going, get along with everybody personality. Lasagne? Maybe. You already got two. It's been such a pleasure getting to know you and I really value your friendship. Keep in touch, don't just dump us. I'll be back. Don't ghost the show. Once my dad wins, which he will, I hope, I'll be back here and I'll be back at this seat, you never know. Life is funny that way. ABC is my family from the beginning and will probably always be in my family. So that's where we are. It's a new chapter. We're excited. And on that note, we'll be

