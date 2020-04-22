Abrams says Biden needs ‘a ticket that reflects the diversity of America’

More
Stacey Abrams said Joe Biden picking a woman of color as his running mate would signal “that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country.”
3:17 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Abrams says Biden needs ‘a ticket that reflects the diversity of America’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:17","description":"Stacey Abrams said Joe Biden picking a woman of color as his running mate would signal “that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70291393","title":"Abrams says Biden needs ‘a ticket that reflects the diversity of America’","url":"/theview/video/abrams-biden-ticket-reflects-diversity-america-70291393"}