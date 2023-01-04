What's next after House adjourns without electing speaker

Following Rep. Kevin McCarthy losing his bid to become House speaker in three separate votes on Tuesday, “The View” co-hosts weigh in on the divided GOP.

January 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live