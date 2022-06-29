Little Amal makes guest appearance on 'The View' during NYC tour

The co-hosts welcomed the 12-foot-tall puppet who represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee alongside three puppeteers and artistic director Amir Nizar Zubai.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live