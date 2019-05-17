Transcript for Amy Klobuchar addresses accusations of staff mistreatment

those are the things that keep me going. Klobuchar. Thank you for being on the show today. Thank you. You have faced accusations of staff mistreatment you dismissed as sexist. You have the highest staff overrate in the senate. You acknowledge you have high standards and you can sometimes be too tough, but you haven't apologized for anything. We hit trump all the time for high turnover rate. My father's chief of staff was with him for 33 years. Two of his staffers were present when he died. In this white house creating chaos, isn't this a valid concern for voters? I am so proud of my staff. I wouldn't be up here and passed those bills without my incredible staff. My chief of staff has been with me for years and years. We have 70 former employees who signed a letter talking about the good working environment in my office. You can always do better. My whole focus is having high standards for myself, my staff and this country. We have heard a lot of hits on my view is a number of women have had tough jobs. We have managed major, make organizations. Whether it was myself being a prosecutor or kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren. You can't be likable in every moment. I don't think the women would be able to run for president if we hadn't had tough jobs. You have to look at it -- Do you think being a woman it's harder to staff you? I didn't hear that. Do you think being a woman it's harder to staff you? I don't know. That's views of other people. I have seen when you're a woman candidate people underestimate you. They think maybe you won't do the job or they put you into a box of what they think you're going to be. I think every woman in this audience and out there watching knows what it's like to be underestimated. If you dwell on that or the criticism, you never get ahead. It's so important. If I believed this, I would never have been able to pass one of the laws in the country guaranteeing new moms and their beans a 24-hour hospital stay. I would have never been the first woman D.A. In my state. I had no money when I was congresswoman -- You raised money from ex I raised $27,000 from ex boyfriends. You get underestimated and criticized, but you have to rise above it. A lot of people didn't think a peanut farmer from Georgia could ever win. A lot of people didn't think a governor from Arkansas could ever win. Certainly a lot of people didn't think a man named Barack Obama wouldn't be president. Can you eat a salad with a comb? You have to try it. I think she should sell combs.

