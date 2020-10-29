Transcript for Andrew Cuomo defends his handling of nursing homes amid pandemic

Governor Andrew Cuomo author of the book American crisis Sunday. Governor I want to say this book is absolutely fantastic I think it's just a guide to how to deal with with with this pandemic. But a but let me ask you this there has been a lot of confusion about an alleged marks 25 order. That. Directed nursing homes to except. In New York infected Kobe patients possibly. Leading to the death of more than 6000 seniors. Now you say your book that that was a lie that New York State never demanded or directed at any nursing home except at called it positive. Patient. It does Department of Justice however is now supposedly looking into this issue. Can you explain what really happened. Yeah. What are shock that the department of injustice. Sends a letter a few days before an election trying to advance a political theory. I was shocked and amazed that struck the administration was capable of such a thing. A sunny they had played politics. On this from day one right. They have done a terrible job on Colbert from day one and they want a counter defense and what they were saying was. Well a lot of people died in nursing homes and democratic state that's not just new Yorker it's all the democratic states. And the truth is a lot of people did die in nursing homes in democratic states to truth is. People are dying today in nursing homes in Republican states is just a democratic states had. That the disease worse and earlier. And older people are more vulnerable to Covert right we were introduced the culprit in this state of Washington senators are home. If you look at how many people died in New York. Nursing homes. New York is number 46. Out of fifty states in the percentage of deaths and nursing homes. The way the law works is no nursing home in New York can accept a patient if they don't believe they can care for that patient. Adequately and if they can do it within the within the safety of bear. Facility so. The conspiracy they're trying to to spread just had no contractual basis. But yes people in nursing homes died and they're playing politics with the issue which I think is especially cruel. Because people who lost loved ones in a nursing home. Did dealing with it and now they also have to deal with the confusion with a patchy fog may be government. Did this. And just eight compounds. That just compounds the pain for these these grammys that are dealing with it. And it's just is not factually true what happened in nursing homes. Is the disease came in with this with the staff. Early yawning before we understood that there was something called asymptomatic spread. Because the trump administration said there was no way symptomatic spread. But nursing home workers in that community. Showed up for work and they brought the disease into the nursing harm. And that's continuing to today all across the nation we've taken more proportions than any other state we are test. Every nursing home worker once a week. But early on you didn't have the tests and nobody knew who bet you had this thing called asymptomatic spread.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.