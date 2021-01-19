Transcript for Why Andrew Yang wants to be mayor of New York City

Please welcome back, Andrew yang. Andrew yang, what's happening? Welcome back to "The view." Thanks, whoopi, it's tremendous to be here. Hopefully we can get New York City back on its feet so we can gather safely and get Broadway and all the businesses and restaurants and bars reopened. Now, we're going to talk about your bid to be mayor in a few minutes, but we have to ask you first, what was running through ur mind when you saw the insurrection at the capitol two weeks ago? It was the same thing that went through I'm sure millions of Americans' minds, is this happening? Is this our country? Some worst fears coming to pass right here, right now N the capitol. It's very dark, whoopi. I ran for president because I sensed we were disintegrated. I think a lot of folks are losing their way and it's speeding up, not slowing down. Hi, Andrew. So nice to see you again. You know, president Biden's inauguration is tomorrow. And although it should be a day of celebration and new beginnings tension are really high, more troops here than in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria combined. People are concerned about violence. How concerned are you about this and are you surprised that we have gotten to this point? First, Meghan, congratulations on the baby girl, I haven't seen you until now. Thank you. That's incredible. I'm very concerned. Thank you so much. I'm more concerned about the medium and long term. I think most of the extremist realized that D.C. Is going to be a fortres during the inauguration and to me this isn't a problem for right now and this week marking thankfully the end of the trump administration it's really a problem over the weeks and months to come, because millions of Americans have succumbed to these hateful ideologies and they're not going away. I'm actually more concerned about stuff that's going to happen after the inauguration than this week. So, Andrew, for the first time in history, our president -- the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was impeached twice. That's the first time that's ever happened. Now goes to the senate for a vote. The first time that trump was impeached, you said Democrats had to stop obsessing over it. Do you feel the same way? Tell me. I'm all for the second impeachment, joy. I think that a lot of senators are going to feel the same way. I mean, at this point, he called a mob to the capitol that caused five deaths and we know it could have been much, much worse. It was truly was a call to insurrection. I think impeachment is the right step. A real chance that the senate goes through with it this time. He's not on Twitter anymore. Having him out of social media. I'm optimistic that some Republicans are going to do the right thing and actually convict him on principle. I read somewhere he's coming back on Twitter. Was that permanent? I think it's indefinite. I don't think you're going to hear from him any time soon on Twitter. He won't be coming for you, joy, don't worry. Andrew, we want to congratulate you on tossing your hat into the ring for the New York City mayoral race. Why did you decide to run now? The city is in a crisis and we're all seeing it and feeling it. We are suffering from twice the level of unemployment as other communities, in large part because our economy was dependent upon 60 million tourists who haven't shown up, won't be showing up until we get the coronavirus under control. I think I can speed up the I saw a crisis and I believe I can help. I'm excited to get to work. Now, I'm a native new Yorker, born in Manhattan. The state have already elected a businessman with no political experience and it didn't work out so well. You have never held a political office and you're a successful businessman, though, it's been reported that you've never voted in a New York City mayoral election, how can you reassure voters you're qualified to be the mayor of New York and committed to this city? I certainly would count myself among about 87% of new yorkers who have no voted in local elections because many of us took the city's government for granted but those were the good times. But we're in the midst of a historic crisis. Lot of new yorkers are getting engaged in new and different ways and that's what we should be doing. We all need to pitch in to help. The fact is right now, we've already lost 25,000 of our friends and neighbors to covid but the economic numbers are staggering. Probably over a million jobs lost. Hundreds of thousands of people, right now R deciding whether to make New York the place where they're going to keep their businesses and families, so right now, it's an all hands on deck situation and a lot of us are going to get involved in new ways that hopefully will make a difference. You know, Andrew, just to the -- with your answer, I think people need to vote in the good times and the bad times. I'm hoping going forward you'll be voting in the good times, too. Are you going to? For sure. Folks who have been engaged all the credit to them. And more need to follow their lead. All right, let me ask you this -- Andrew, you're following -- sorry, live via satellite. To say the current mayor has been polarizing is. Why do you think he's done a terrible job and what can you do to fix the absolute mess that New York City? I saw bill yesterday. We're looking for someone who has a firm point of view as to how to get us back on our feet and will frankly be firm on that point of view even though if folks don't like it or a negative press treatment. We need to execute at a higher level in this city right now. People are frustrated with everything from public safety to getting vaccines, to sanitation, if you don't get the basics right it's very, very hard to feel good about it and I think that's what a lot of new yorkers want right now, Meghan. I don't think it's just bad press, there's a video of a woman getting raped in broad daylight on a subway track just a few months ago, I mean, he's done an absolute horrendous job and New York City is a disaster. I don't think it's just a media. There are real problems here in New York City for sure. When I talked to new yorkers they say -- they don't feel as safe as they did a number of months ago. It's a real issue. It's real. We have to get businesses reopened in part because it's going to end up stimulating environments, when they're walking down that street, the lights are on, people are there, that's the kind of environment that we need to restore here in New York.

