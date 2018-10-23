Transcript for Andy Cohen joins "The View" to celebrate Meghan McCain's birthday

We have invited the mastermind between the bravo reality shows that help her escape reality every week. Please welcome one of her very favorite people in this world, Andy Cohen. ?????? It's so good to see you. Well, happy birthday. Thank you. Thank you so much for coming on the show. I brought you something. You already brought me another thing. No. I brought you something really great. This is the Jovani jump suit. Shut up. That Miranda wore on the finale of "The real housewives of New York." That's it. I love it. If you watch "The New York housewives," you know what a huge deal this is, and she does. I'm going to wear this for the rest of my life. She is going to wear this to work every day. Good. I can't believe you gave this to me. This is a television -- It's courtesy of Jovani. Thank you very much. We all think long and hard about our birthday days. Why did you pick Andy Cohen? First of all, I mean, I adore you and we have been friends for a very long time and you have been always supportive of my career even when people were skeptics, and so I mean selfishly, the housewives are my escape. People belittle it. When my dad died, I couldn't get out of bed, and I watched all three seasons. Please keep the show on the air. I'm not going anywhere. And I think that pop culture is just as important as politics and everything in our lives. You said you love talking politics. I love talking politics with Meghan. We don't always agree, but I can have a reasoned conversation with her and I think we both take things away from each other that we didn't know before, and I think that's where we need to be kind of as a country. Yes. Sitting down and hearing each other. You're also very much more political. You can talk more about political than I think people realize because you don't do it that often on TV. Right. You know what you really want to ask. Go ahead. I want to talk about Joe Giudice. Dallas is still on my mind. Is he being deported, her husband? Apparently the judge ruled that he was. I was stunned. The guy has done his time. She did her time, and I just, you know, he has lived here all his life, but he is technically not a citizen so that was the ruling. It seems like they have paid back the money and they have done their time. I wish that they could find a way that he could stay here with his daughters and his wife and kind of give back to society in some kind of a meaningful way. You feel sorry for him. He is going to Italy. Big deal. Yeah. I know. It's not like he is going to Syria, you know? His daughters are there. Just so you know these are tic tacs because people questioned what we were eating. I thought it was something more interesting. I thought it was percocet. I wish. Don't you know this? There is an epidemic. It's not funny. I know. I agree. My lord, Andy. My lord. Last time we saw you, we were in London. About a week ago, yes. In your speech, you said something that I thought was interesting. You talked about London as being a very special place, having a very special place in your heart. Tell everybody why. I studied abroad in London and believe it or not, there was a time when I was in the closet, and I was really -- I was -- but that's where I came out of the closet and it was a time and I was very -- I thought my family and friends were going to disown me, and I didn't think that I was going to be accepted for who I was, and there I was in London and I found myself accepted and I have never felt more free in my life. It was this weird moment before I had come back to the states and come out to my family and friends who wound upholding me in their loving arms and it worked out beautifully for me, and it doesn't always for everybody. So here's another freeing experience for you. Yeah. You and Anderson cooper have been, you know, doing some touring. We have. The two of you sit and yak. We sit and yak. We'll be at the coliseum in las Vegas this Friday night. It's huge. Road trip to Vegas, everybody. If you are looking for something to do this Friday night, we're so excited. And like you said at the opening of the show, it's not the night of politics. It's a night of fun. It's like going to a bar with me and Anderson and hearing our best stories that we would never tell in polite society, but we kind of do and we encourage everyone in the audience to drink liberally. So "Watch what happens live" has been on for almost ten years. I love you for the reunion shows. You have this ability to pull things out of people. Yes. I want to know your take on Thomas ratno. I haven't spoken to him, and I don't know much more than you do about the situation, but he is not going to be on the show next season and it's unfortunately unfortunate. You get me to say stuff and then I get in trouble. No. That's why we love having you. What's the trick? How do you pull it out of people? Well, alcohol. And I saw that there was an opening in late night because it was such a friendly environment. I realized no one was really going there, and Howard Stern is kind of my broadcasting role model and I like to go there and ask the questions and it's also live. We're the only live show in late night, so that's what we're all about. Fun and getting people to kind of spill the tea. It's fun to watch. Thank you. I love when you comp. You can watch "Watch what happens live" with Andy Cohen, and Andy, you're sticking

