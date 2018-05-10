Transcript for Authors of 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics' join 'The View'

So, the mess over the Kavanaugh confirmation proves the boys' club still calls the shots on capitol hill. So here to help us figure out what to do about that, are four of to most influential black women in politics. Please welcome the co-authors of "For colored girls who have considered politics," Donna Brazile, Yolanda caraway, Leah Daughtry and minyon Moore. I'm going to start with you Donna, please explain to everyone why you call yourselves the colored girls. Well, whoopi, you did a phenomenal job in that movie. We are women who have blazed a trail. Our lives have been interconnected by politics. We wrote this book to encourage other women, not just black women, every woman to take their seats at the table. It's time that we step up, that we speak out and -- And we have opened doors. Whoopi, the doors will close on us, sunny, if we don't continue to get women in the pipeline to run for office and to lead the way forward. Yeah. Well, and all of you have had incredible careers in politics. I don't know that everyone knows. I want to run through this very quickly. Donna, you were the interim chair of DNC. Yolanda, you're a nationally recognized pr and public relations strategist. Leah you were the CEO of the 2008 and 2016 DNC conventions. The only person to ever hold this that position twice. So, congratulations. Minyon, the CEO of the DNC. Longtime aide for can the Clintons. Now that we all know that you know what you're talking about, Leah you'll familiar with the boys' club in politics. It's looking like may very well confirmed to the supreme court. What's the message to the country if he is indeed confirmed? Well, I think it tells us that 247-odd years after the founding of this country that women's voices and women's experiences still don't matter and we have yet to be taken seriously and credibly when talking about what has happened in our own experience. It also test us that elections have consequences. One party who hold both the executive and legislative branches, only three women in the hearings. What can we expect when our voices aren't at the table. It reinforces for us how seriously we have to take this electoral process. November is coming. 32 days away. We got to vote. We got to vote our values and bring people to office who are going to represent and take our voices seriously. Absolutely. And I love the book. And it was so insightful. The colored girls host difference for all of the presidential hopefuls in the democratic party. You had dinner with president Obama when he was a senator campaigning in 2008. In the book, you said he told us this, race won't be an issue. America is past that. Does that comment explain where we are now? Minyon. Are you surprised that he thought as a black candidate that race wasn't going to be an issue for him. We were totally shocked. Why? We were shocked, but I think in many ways we understood. Because Obama brought a different set of frameworks, too, he comes from a biracial background. But at the time, the country was more in a more Normal state. But I don't believe he anticipated, one, even after his election, that would be so much hatred and disregard for him as president and his wife. If he were ask that question today he would revisit that question another way. The hopeful thing was that he was going to be everybody's president. That's right. As soon as a woman runs, you know, going to take care of women's issues. As the president, he was overwhelming elected. He had the right idea. Where do you think it went wrong? I think the reaction from the partisans was that, first of all, Mitch Mcconnell said he would be a one-term president. Don't forget that. They held up many of his judicial nominations. They yelled, you lied! They questioned his birth certificate. For eight years. For eight years. And so, look, we were not postracial. I don't believe we're post-civil rights because we're still fighting for the civil rights of all Americans. So I think when the president, then-senator sat down with us he wasn't seeing ahead. He was looking behind. That might have been a mistake. Yolanda, midterms are 32 days away. We're seeing all of the diverse candidates and do you think this is really about being diverse in terms of color, do you think it's a diversity of thought process? What is it? Because, you know the media says it's one thing. What do you think it's happening? A diversity of pretty much everything. You look at these candidates running. We have young black women. We got older white women running. We got Beto O'rourke. Texas is in the house. If he doesn't win he needs to be chair of the DNC. Yeah, yeah. Well, despite all of these exciting things that are happening in the democratic party, four of you feel like you have been sidelined, in the book that was one of my takeaways? Yolanda, you said you were three weeks away from rental sterg as an independent? Donna, I heard my place at the table. Hell I helped build this table. I don't want any stains on it. So what has happened? Well, you know, I started working for the DNC in the early 1980s and I worked for -- I worked for pretty much every chairman. And particularly I helped Ron brown get elected chair. We were trying to bring people in. All people in. And it seemed at some point, down the road, that changed. And I think with the election of president Obama, I think we got a little lazy. We thought that, okay, we got president Obama, he's going to change everything and make everything better. It just unfortunately that didn't turn out that way. Now, we have trump. Now, we have trump. I feel that the trump people -- we're feeling now the way the trump people when Obama was elected president. Interesting. Well, look, whoopi, we still have our seat and our voice. We have incredible power. 