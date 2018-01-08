A look back at Season 21 of 'The View'

More
"The View" co-hosts reflect on the show's best moments of the season.
6:33 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look back at Season 21 of 'The View'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56969780,"title":"A look back at Season 21 of 'The View'","duration":"6:33","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts reflect on the show's best moments of the season.","url":"/theview/video/back-season-21-view-56969780","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.