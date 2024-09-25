Biden says he is ‘at peace’ with his decision to step aside in 2024

President Biden joins “The View” for the show's first live daytime interview with a sitting president to share the advice he’s given Vice President Harris and to reflect on his decision to step aside.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live