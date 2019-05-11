Transcript for Can Biden win a nomination without Iowa?

Well, with just 90 days to go until the democratic Iowa caucuses some of the candidates' strategies are being called into question like front-runner Joe Biden whose lead they keep saying is slipped but his campaign says it's not about him winning, he doesn't have to win Iowa. It's a battleground state. If he can't win Iowa is that bad for his campaign? It shows that they're changing expectations because originally he was the one to beat. I love Joe Biden. I'm, frankly, pretty worried about him. I'm worried about him not pulling this off and then what's the back-up plan? What's the back-up plan for Democrats and right now I'm not sure they have one. I think there's real concern that Elizabeth Warren could be the nominee and if that's the case -- it's tough. He's beating trump in Pennsylvania, Arizona and losing by a whisker in North Carolina. And he's down in the polls in New Hampshire and that gives you a sense -- I keep saying the same thing. We won't know until it's over and people keep -- there are a lot of naysayers and I believe it's because people need something to talk about, saying, you know, it's not going to be him. It's not going to be him. Who is it going to be? It could be them or him but it won't be him or them. We're not going to know until we know and I think we're going tore knocked out. I love this game. I always look at the black community, black men in particular and probably the women are backing Joe Biden. If there's one thing the black community knows and believes in, it's winning and beating trump. So, they're looking at the prize. They're saying, listen, this guy has to get trump out. Somebody's got to get him out. He's killing people of color. He's killing immigrants. He's killing the environment. He's killing the rule of law. He has to go. Who is going to get him out? And the answer is, at the moment, Joe Biden. So this other -- all the rest of these people are just really -- they're just treading water as far as I'm concerned. I never buy the electability argument. Why? I just don't. I think that you vote for -- if we bought the electability argument I don't think Barack Obama would have ever been president. Explain what that means. Electability, who can be elected by the majority, who is going to beat president trump. I think that you vote for the person that you think will be the best president of the country, the best president for you. I just don't buy this electability argument and then when you talk about Iowa, we always say that black women make presidents, especially democratic presidents, so I was looking at the demographics for Iowa, there aren't any black people in Iowa. Right? There are no -- Really? Not one? There are lots of black people in Iowa. It's only 3.4%. There's a little bit of black people. But you know, the black people who are there would be very annoyed for you to say they're not there. 3.4% so when you're talking about winning Iowa, you know -- Don't downplay the 3.4%. It's very significant in the caucus. They vote. 3.4% of black people. But 3.4% of black people, if we are beating and going forward and that's what you need, that puts you over the edge. Yeah. Every vote, I don't care who you are, I don't care where you come from, your vote counts. Get out there and make sure that you do it. I'm not saying that they don't count, I'm certainly not saying that, but if you're talking about black voters making, you know, presidents or making primary candidates, I just -- I don't know that Iowa is the make or break. Then if you look at bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, they all lost the primaries but went on to win the presidency. The caucus is different than the primary and that's a valid point. If Joe Biden comes in fourth, it's a lethal blow. He can't come in fourth and right now he's polling in fourth. He has to come in second or third because again, don't underestimate momentum when it comes to voters and excitement and getting out and then momentum in the media and part of Joe Biden's problem right now is the mainstream media is bored with him. There was a New York magazine cover story that said how is this guy still winning. Again, people in the media have covered him for eight years and they're bored. Journalists are bored. They like the new shiny thing. What matters is what iowans want and Americans want. In this atmosphere I think boring is a good thing. But you're not a journalist trying to come up with a new story on the trail and I think it does a disservice to the good work that so many of the candidates across the board are doing. People like Andrew yang who by the way I think is at 2% in new Hampshire right now, really coming out fast and strong with the grassroots campaign, not getting the kind of media attention that I think someone at his level should. He's not going to win but

