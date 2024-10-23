Billy Crystal on starring in new spooky series 'Before'

Crystal joins “The View” to discuss why he’s so proud of the new show and looks back on raising money for those in need with his friends Whoopi Goldberg and the late Robin Williams in "Comic Relief."

October 23, 2024

