Transcript for Who's to blame for rising COVID-19 cases?

Now America's sliding backwards in the fight against covid with an alarming rise in cases, and one of the biggest factors are people who still refuse to get vaccinated. President Biden is blaming social media sites for allowing anti-vax misinformation to spread. Dr. Fauci says conservative media and politicians are setting us back as well. So where do you think the problem is, joy? We've put out all kinds of things. They've offered people money. They've offered incentives. I mean, what else can -- what else can they do, joy? You know, I don't think, whoopi, that it's that much of a mystery because, you know, years ago, you got your polio shot. You got your measles shot. You got your smallpox shot, and there was no discussion about it. I don't recall any discussion about it. All I remember when I was a kid, was, I don't want to be in an iron lung, so give me a polio shot. So what has changed in the past 50 years like you're talking about? It's basically social media and 24-hour news. Those are the two factors where they can communicate with millions of people and give false information, and propaganda, okay? I mean, you know, people like tucker Carlson and Janine piero are putting out information that's harmful to their viewers. It's not that much of a mystery. They're telling people not to take it even though they themselves are taking it. Janine piero, I know her. She's not stupid. She took the vaccine, okay? I would like to remind them if all the viewers die, they will have no ratings. It's a harsh way to say it, but if you are worried so much about your ratings, protect your viewers. Nicely said. Sara, how much is social media to blame in your opinion? They definitely play a part. I don't know if I completely blame them because I feel like it's when -- like, when the internet first came to be, we realized that there was a darker side we didn't see coming. Law enforcement hasn't caught up with where social media, everything online is. The same thing with this we've watched as people have been radicalized on these social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter. We saw qanon, the proud boys. They mobilize on these sites. You also can see that the -- the events of January 6th were rampant all over social media. So with the good comes these types of opportunities, and although I do think Facebook is efforting this, they can always do more. Right now the fact that anti-vaxxers are spreading misinformation, there was a time in my life if someone said they were an anti-vaxxer, you were, like, ugh. What a whack job. Now the numbers are these marginal, strange things, and it's becoming more believed, more doubt. Almost 100% of people dying are unvaccinated. They're calling it the pandemic of the unvaccinated at this point. So I absolutely believe Facebook and other social media platforms need to continue to do their part in offering the platform that allowed for all of this. Right. Meghan, what -- excuse me. What do you think? Is it social media and what people are seeing on television, or sit just a fear factor? Are people choosing to stay unvaccinated sometimes out of fear, but, you know, sometimes it's just a pushback? What do you think? Yeah. I mean, people have a lot of different reasons for not wanting to get the vaccine. When I got the vaccine, I was very excited. I was, like, crying and dancing and hugging the nurse, and it was very celebratory. I don't think social media is to blame. I think this administration hasn't done a great job of reaching to it to Republicans. They brought a famous pollster and messaging expert to try to reach out to Republicans, and that has failed and I actually think the root of this problem is a lot of people in Democrat circles, their idea of what is a Republican isn't actually what it is. Someone who, you know, voted for president bush when I was in middle school, and then rejected the Republican party, and then became a surrogate for your campaign, that's not a Republican. You need to talk to, like, conservatives on the ground in their spaces with people that they trust, and unfortunately, they just don't trust media figures, and they don't trust politicians in the way that people on the left do. I think the messaging has been really bad and really dangerous. I want everyone to be vaccinated because 100% of the people who are dying of covid right now and who are in hospitals right now are people that haven't been vaccinated. So it's important to me. I want to get back to life. I have a lot of anxiety over the new mask mandate that's been reenacted in California. I have friends who live in los Angeles county who are very upset that think this could be a slow sort of slide into lockdowns again, and I don't want it because ultimately who's being punished are those of us who have done everything we have been asked to do since the beginning, and it's a really -- it's just terrible. All the way around, I wish we could come together on it. I was watching "Fox & friends" this morning, and Steve Ducey said get the vaccine. If someone like he is imploring people to get the vaccine, I think that's effective, and not everybody on Fox News is, you know, saying don't get the vaccine. I actually haven't heard anyone say that, but maybe I'm just misinformed. Maybe not. Maybe they haven't said it out loud because as we know now, the former president and his wife were vaccinated -- got the vaccination when they left office. I mean, there are things people can do and maybe Steve Ducey doing that will have some impact because the people feeling the hell of this are people that are not vaccinated and the CDC had just called this the pandemic of the unvaccinated. So who do you -- who do you blame for this, sunny? Well, I don't know if the question is who do I blame. I think you just have to look at the facts. The U.S. Surgeon general vivek Murthy labeled public misinformation and public health threat, and when you look at the stats, Fox News has played a key role in disseminating anti-vaccine propaganda. Their efforts in nearly 60% of segments in a two-week period. That is where this misinformation is coming from. Specifically media matters found that between June 28th and July 12th, fox aired 129 segments about coronavirus vaccine, and 60% either undermined or downplayed immunization efforts. To joy's point, is, why are Republicans doing this? Why is Fox News doing this? I think they believe that hurting the Biden administration's vaccination efforts lead to big wins for the Republicans in the midterms, and so this is really just all about politics, and I think it's despicable, and I think they're harming their base. It's just very sad when you think about it because I would bet my bottom dollar that every single of those Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham, like tucker Carlson, Sean hannity, I bet you they're vaccinated, and yet they're pushing this propaganda, and that is really, really ghoulish, and pretty harmful. Oh, I have a legal note, everyone. Facebook responded to the criticism saying, 2 billion people have viewed the science that vaccination works on the platform, and that more than 3.3 million Americans used its vaccination finder tool. Mark Zuckerberg is not an Well, that's very clarifying, I think, but I do want to point out that for most of the people, you know, once you've gotten vaccinated, you were to be okay, and the variants that were coming our way weren't harming now I suspect that what we're going to be seeing is new variants that our, you know, that our vaccination may not be able to fight, and part of that is because it's evolved, you know. All of these kind of viruses evolve. So if in getting your vaccination, you can help fight that evolution, but everybody begging, our knees are getting not the people who can't get it. I'm not talking about the people who can't get vaccinated. I'm talking about the people who won't because it's a political statement for them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.