Transcript for 'Borat' Star Maria Bakalova on being 1st Bulgarian actress to receive Oscar nom

Maria bakalova is up for a best supporting actress at this Sunday's oscars for her role in "Borat subsequent moviefilm." She plays borat's daughter who rebels against dad for dragging her to the states where she had to resort to some desperate measures. Take a look. I'm leaving. No, you don't. I'll lock you in cage at night. I can do anything a man can do. No, can you not. I can even become a journalist and probably a better one than you boat -- Who told you my middle name was Margaret. You'll never understand anything. I understand everything. You want this book? Take it. Hey. I hate it and I hate you and I will never see you again. Oh, and by the way, I ate I monkey. He didn't eat himself. You murderer. He was a genius. Please welcome Oscar nominee Maria bakalova. Welcome to "The view." Thank you. You are the very first Bulgarian actress to be nominated for an Oscar. How is it going? Are you sweating a lot? Are people coming up and going, oh, my god, I can't believe it's you, all those things you've seen in the movies and now happening to you? How is it going? It's amazing. It's one of these feelings that you cannot even describe because you just feel it and it's unbelievable because I don't know, even in my wildest dreams and there have been a lot I haven't imagined that something like this can happen for real because I'm eastern European, because I have an accent and I'm beyond grateful that the academy recognized an eastern European and Sacha believed in a Bulgarian actress and I'm going to try to use this platform that I have right now and to bring more attention to people, artists from this region of the world, from eastern Europe, from Bulgaria and help them being represented more in the western cinema because the more color a painting has the more beautiful it is and I'm happy to say I have a feeling my generation and future ones are going to fight for diversity and for equality and this is also one of the messages of the movie, so I'm honored, I'm happy, I'm humbled and I'm going to be really responsible with this recognition. Well, Maria, I am huge -- this was the best movie I saw all year. I think you're fantastic. I think you're fantastic -- I think we may have lost -- I believe we lost Maria. Oh, we just got her back. I'm here. Do it again. Excellent. Do it again. You're incredible and we -- I -- the best movie I saw all year and hope you win and "Borat" has been one of my favorite movies. I used to watch with my family. This incarnation was my favorite movie all year. I laughed so hard in a year where there weren't a lot of things to laugh about. I really, really hope you win. You actually beat out over 600 actors who auditioned for this role, how did you first hear about the audition and when did you realize this was for a "Borat" film? Thank you so much for the nice words and, I'm super happy I'm surrounded by all of you, talented, inspiring women. I forget to say it at the beginning so it's been quite crazy because I heard from my co-star that we were doing a movie and they're searching for an actress for a big Hollywood movie. Oh, my god. This is not possible. It cannot be legit casting and I was trying to convince myself that it's going to be like kidnapping situation so don't do it. Don't do it. But I listened to my inner voice and in the morning around 5:30, 6:00 A.M. After my graduation I made a tape to send to get connected to Julian, this other actor who posted it on Facebook and to start developing our project with messages, co-production here and there so I send it and in few hours the casting director called me and Jason, the director, Anthony, Monica, all of them have been in connection with me that this is a real audition, this is a real movie and I was, wow, okay, so we're going to travel you to London. We're going to do another audition in person with real people in a real house and I was, okay, I'm freaking out. They might kidnap me for real. It's been a wild journey but one of these moments you're either going to take the risk and probably win because I feel like I won the world meeting all of the team behind "Borat" and meeting you right now, you might keep wondering what would happen if I take this, so it's been crazy. I don't know. I think I was talking too much. Well, Maria, you and Sacha baron Cohen did some really crazy things together in this movie and you call Sacha your guardian angel. What was it like to work with him? Sacha is one of the most inspiring people of all times because what he's doing, he is doing a revolution through his I can see him as a superhero wearing a borat suit so I have an idea to convert the boat costume into a superhero costume because Sacha is a hero and it's really interesting because his brain works like crazy. Every minute there is a new idea that he can bring to the movie because Sacha has been like a captain of the ship because he's producer, creator, he is an actor, he is working with the director closely, he is working with the writers all the time. And I don't know, it's been just amazing. It's inspiring and it's -- I want to be like him one day. He is my idol and I admire his work and his fight for equality, for women as well because our movie is a riot against misogyny and subjugating women and look at this story and say this is probably not the right thing to do so let's work on it. So, Maria, don't go anywhere because we have more questions for you. We're going to take a quick break and we'll be right back. Okay. Thousands of women with metastatic breast cancer, are living in the moment and taking ibrance. Ibrance with an aromatase inhibitor is for postmenopausal women or for men with hr+, her2- metastatic breast cancer as the first hormonal based therapy. Ibrance plus letrozole significantly delayed disease progression versus letrozole. Ibrance may cause low white blood cell counts that may lead to serious infections. Ibrance may cause severe inflammation of the lungs. Both of these can lead to death. Tell your doctor if you have new or worsening chest pain, cough, or trouble breathing. Before taking ibrance, tell your doctor if you have fever, chills, or other signs of infection, liver or kidney problems, are or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding. For more information about side effects talk to your doctor. Be in your moment. Ask your doctor about ibrance. Feeling stressed in your skin? Not with new Olay Retinol Body Wash. Which improves skin 3x better. From dry and stressed, to bright and smooth. So, I can feel my best in my skin. Olay Body. Fearless in my skin. Stouffer's makes you Happyfull Kids, dinner! (Kid gasps) With 2x the meat ...and three kinds of cheese ...you can't be anything but (MMMM - kids giggle) ...Happyfull Stouffer's Scratchy? Family not getting clean? Get Charmin Ultra Strong. It just cleans better, so your family can use less. Hello clean bottom! Enjoy the go with Charmin. I'm Erin. -And I'm Margo. We've always done things our own way. Charted our own paths. I wasn't going to just back down from moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Psoriatic arthritis wasn't going to change who I am. When I learned that my joint pain could mean permanent joint damage, I asked about Enbrel. Enbrel helps relieve joint pain, and helps stop permanent joint damage. Plus Enbrel helps skin get clearer in psoriatic arthritis. Ask your doctor about Enbrel, so you can get back to your true self. -Play ball! Enbrel may lower your ability to fight infections. Serious, sometimes fatal events including infections, tuberculosis, lymphoma, other cancers, nervous system and blood disorders and allergic reactions have occurred.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.