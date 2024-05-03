Brooke Shields applauds new movie that celebrates women over 40

Shields shares how “Mother of the Bride" highlights the experiences of women over 40, talks about co-star Benjamin Bratt baring it all and explains how she ended up in Bradley Cooper’s arms after a recent seizure.

May 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live