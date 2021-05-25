Transcript for What's changed 1 year after George Floyd's death?

One year ago today, George Floyd lost his life to the brutality of an ex-policeman named Derek chauvin. Today memorials are planned to cross the country and the white house is welcoming George Floyd's family to honor his passing. So a year later, has his death led to significant change for black folks in America? I mean, I'll start with you, what's your thoughts? You know, I've given this so much thought, whoopi, because after the verdict and even before, you know, I felt that I had seen such a sea change across the country and across the world and it was such a diverse group of people together holding hands and seemingly wanting this change, but the same day that the verdict came down, all of a sudden, you see just more police brutality, someone murdered just, you know, right down a couple of blocks down the street from are the courthouse where Derek chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, and then, you know, a recent poll says that 1 in 3 Americans agree that the 2020 racial justice protest had a positive impact on society, but more than 75% of the country says the United States is a racist country. A clear majority have supported increasing funding of the police departments. So police departments across the country. Now what we're seeing is more money given to police departments as opposed to true reform and true re-imagining of our police forces across the country, and the George Floyd policing act now is, you know, stuck in congress, and I now question whether or not we're going to see real change. I now question whether or not the wounds are going to be healed, and I now question whether or not we're going to see real progress in terms of policing and in terms of the real scourge of systemic racism in this country. Right. Joy, do you think we're in a different place on this than we were a year ago? Well, you know, whoopi, you and I are old enough to remember a lot of what went on in the 20th century. For certainly the second half of it, and what's going on now. So a little history, the 1964 Mississippi burning murders took place. I was in college at that time, and there was so much outrage over that, that the civil rights act of 1964 came about, and that ended segregation in schools and in other public places. I mean, I remember when I was a child in the '50s that, you know, black people had to use separate bathrooms and separate lunch counters in some states in this country, and that changed after the civil rights act. Then -- then in 1968 after the civil rights act came about, 1968 civil rights act after martin Luther king was killed which led to the fair housing act and hate crime legislation. So what I'm trying to say here is that, yes. The cntry has racism at its root for 400 years. There's been lack of justice for black Americans in this country. We have had a history of slavery. It's been pretty horrendous, but there have been incremental changes. Nothing is going to change dramatically. These things take years. I'm talking about from 1964 to now, and as sunny just mentioned, a poll on the axios says that 75% of Americans now believe that the country is racist. 20 years ago only 23% basically said that, so that is a sign to me that the country is coming to grips with the truth, and I'm very hopeful that this trend will continue. Okay. Meghan, do you think that anything's changed in the last year tangibly where we can say, yes we can continue moving in a forward direction? Well, the last year since George Floyd's murder has been, you know, paradigm-shifting in the sense that we were all -- because of the circumstances of the pandemic, we were isolated and alone and able to confront, you know, the issues of egregious police brutality and the killing of unarmed black men, whether you liked it or not. I think sometimes when the crimes happen or the injustice happens, people want to tune out or ignore it because it's hard, and it's hard to face, so this is something collectively not just as Americans, but awe globally, it's been a complete paradigm shift in the way people view these issues. I know for me personally -- I can't speak for anyone else but myself, but I have done a lot of work since the summer and a lot of reading and processing and speaking to people who know more about these issues than I do. I know my personal perspective on it has done an extreme shift. If you would have asked me, you know, is police brutality a huge problem in America before George Floyd? I probably would have said yes, and now I would say absolutely. There is no doubt in my mind, and obviously I come from a different political perspective as everyone else, and I want to continue as condoleezza rice says, taking my responsibility and culpability, and what I have done to pay tribute to America and make it a less racist country. There's a book I tell everyone to read because I think for conservatives who don't understand the issue or want to hear the issue, she lays it out in a great way. When you hear Tim Scott say he has problems driving because he's pulled over simply for being an unarmed black man, I hope this is okay for me to reveal, but I was at brunch a few weeks ago, and some friends of mine were getting in a conversation about racial inequality, and in the simplest way I put it, I said, look. When my co-hosts want to go shopping and to lunch after the show, it will be a different experience for whoopi and sunny than it will be for me. Full stop, hands down. Racism is still a thing in this country. What concerns me is that while 60% of black people say racism was an extremely serious problem in America, just 23% of white respondents agree. I was actually really surprised by this disconnect. So the question that I put forth to the panel and to America is, what do we need to do to be better allies in the black community and continuing to try to take this conversation and bridge the divide for better healing and understanding? In honor of George Floyd's family who were incredible when they came on the show. Well, you know, I think for me, hearing what you are saying, hearing you say, I've taken a look and I see that there are issues here, you know, if people just cop to the fact that it's not in our minds. This has been going on for us, you know, since we got to this country. When we got here, we were considered bidding, or your cat or your dog. The things and laws that were put forth in America were not put forth with us in mind. When you think about banking laws, we couldn't own anything. So there weren't, you know, they're not -- they're not written with us in mind. When you look at housing, because we were considered to be, you know, the roofing tiles on a house, we weren't considered human beings. So none of these laws were written with us in mind. So here we are 200, 300 years later, and we're saying, listen. It costs me more money to do this than it does you. When I say, listen. My grandson, you know, who's 6 -- whatever. 6'3" gets in the car, it's a different experience for him when he's driving around when he parks. When he walk up to him and a, whose car is that? And he says, it's my car, and he has to deal with their response on their face. It's not always what you say. It's how you act. When we say, these are our real experiences, people will stop you because they say, oh. You have a scent thing in your car, and the next thing you know, they pull you over, stop, and you're dead. And we say, now, that would never happen to you. So the mere fact that people are hearing, people have seen themselves treated -- white people have seen themselves treated this way when you remember the man in upstate new York who was knocked down by the police officer, who also was never charged. This is happening to us as human beings. So when we say this, it's important that everybody just go, oh, damn. Damn, yeah. Okay. I get it. I hear what you are saying. That's all people really need, and if you hear what we're saying and you see what we're going through, and you realize that once they're done doing this to me, you're next, maybe we can all help to bring the change if we all say, we see what's going on, and not pretend we're not. Sunny, you're continuing this particular discussion tonight on "After Floyd: The year that shook the world," a "Soul of a nation" special. Tell us about it, please. Just briefly, darling. Yeah. Thank you, whoopi. Thank you. My "In the kitchen" segment welcomes the mothers of Michael Brown, Sean bell and antwon rose II who share their heartache and resilience after their sons became part of the shameful legacy of violence against black Americans. "After Floyd: The year that shook the world," a "Soul of a nation" special airs tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC. I hope everyone will tune into that. Me too. You know what else, sunny, what I also hope? I hope that people when they hear about things like this, about these young men who have been killed, oftentimes we're described by whatever someone's rap sheet says or whatever someone thinks the sheet says. Think of us as human beings and not as drug addicts and people who deserve to die because nobody deserves to die at anybody's hands like this. It doesn't matter who it is. Think of us as human beings first, and when people say, oh, well, they're not good. They did this or they did that, the question you have to ask yourself, well, they may have done all of that, but was that the reason to murder him?

