Cindy McCain took a courageous stand that would make her husband John quite proud we when she crossed party lines to support the man who is now our new President-Elect, Joe Biden, but that's not the only reason why we're fans of hers. We're very happy to welcome back to "The view," Cindy McCain. Thank you for coming back, and thank you for everything you've done. You know, we have been talking about our new president, President-Elect all morning, and were you knocked out by his speech on Saturday, and were you surprised by what you saw happening in the streets of this country? Well, I'll start with the streets. I was thrilled like all of you. I saw it at the same time all of you saw it, when they announced it, and it was moments later, people poured into the streets. It's wonderful because we saw it's not just an outpouring there, but we also saw a voting electorate that turned out en masse. No matter what par're for, the tallies we had were amazing and that's always good for democracy. As far as -- President-Elect Biden, that's the kind of man he is. The kind of speech he gave, and that's who he is, and the kind of president he will be. I loved every second of it. I watched it and rewatched it online. Well, your husband John McCain lived by a code. Country first, and you endorsed Joe Biden because you believe he's what's best for our country right now, not your party. What can the Biden administration in your view do right off the bat to prove that he is the right person to run this country? Well, he's already doing it. He's putting toget covid task force to deal with this pandemic that includes and should include scientists and experts from around the country and around the world. We have sorely -- this administration sorely did not only pay attention to it, but blew it off, and so I'm grateful that it makes me feel good and safe to know that my next president will have my back on this covid pandemic. So important, you know, so in 2008, your husband, senator John McCain gave a gracious speech when he conceded the race to president Obama. Let's hear a little of it and then we can talk about it. I urge all Americans who supported me to join me in not just congratulating him, but offering our next president our good will and earnest effort to find ways to come together, to find the necessary compromises to bridge our differences and help restore our prosperity, defend our security in a dangerous world, and leave our children and grandchildren a stronger, better country than we inherited. So so far we have not heard any hint of concession from trump. What do you hope happens in the next few days? Do you think he'll concede? Yeah, that's the $64 question. I would hope that our president will do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That's what's good for T country, and asking -- also asking Republicans to do the same, to help support this president in a new administration, and do what's right for the country, not what's right for our party, and I'm hoping -- I'm hopeful and I pray quite a bit about this. We'll see what happens. Now president trump was extremely cruel to your family. How much do you think the unrelenting attacks against your husband's legacy hurt the president with voters and how do you feel about people crediting your endorsement with why Biden did so well in your home state? Gosh, you know, my husband had a great attitude about that because he was alive when some of this started. He just -- he laughed it off. He said, it doesn't mean anything. It doesn't M anything, and that was great advice to me. What I think happened was not just my husband's influence, but the fact this administration has done so poorly on so many different things. To start with the pandemic, then our military, you know, leaving our lies on the battlefield, pulling out of treaties, and all those things combined is what really I think made most people want to vote for Biden, and also look at and hope for a president that puts country first, and that's what I believe people were looking for. Cindy, I was, and it makes me emotional because I was there that night with Y when John gave that concession speech, and I've missed his voice so much during this election. I know you have too, but I have a question because when you came out for Joe, I saw your timeline. I saw your social media. You were getting some vicious attacks from Republicans. Some people who had supported John in the past, so I'm wondering, do you think there's ill room in the Republican party for people like you, for people like me, and I also want to know if you would consider a role in the Biden administration? Because secretary McCain sounds pretty damn good to me. Most of all right now, it's -- what I want is for this country to be no longer divided and work together. That's the reason I endorsed Joe. The mean -- all the other stuff is absolutely -- it was unnecessary, but it doesn't matter in the scheme of things. What matters is that we do the right thing for our country. I do sit on the transition team, and I'm very proud and honored to do so, and my job is to help include Republicans into places within the administration. This is an administration that's going to be all-inclusive, and there is a role for Republicans in the administration. Our party on the other hand, I think that what we will see now is probably a bit of a change. Our party was always the party that was the party of inclusion. Years ago during Ronald Reagan's administration and so on, we were the inclusive ones. We were the party of Abraham Lincoln and we've gone so far awry on what our values are as Republicans, that it's time to step back, slow down and stop this, and go back to our core values with regards to our Republican party. Hoping that happens anyway, but yes, I do think there's room in the party for everybody. There should be room in the party. We just have to stickout, I

