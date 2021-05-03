-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama sends powerful message for next generation of leaders
-
Now Playing: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses Iraq attack
-
Now Playing: Beto O’Rourke urges Texas governor to listen to health experts
-
Now Playing: Senate voting on amendments to President Biden’s pandemic relief plan
-
Now Playing: Economic stimulus package ‘urgently needed,’ says Biden
-
Now Playing: Counties in Texas push to vaccinate teachers
-
Now Playing: How the pandemic will affect your taxes
-
Now Playing: Uniting diverse and powerful women’s voices
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis visits Iraq
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
-
Now Playing: 'In Plain Sight' analyzes Lady Bird Johnson’s role in White House
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Cold weather and global warming
-
Now Playing: Biden calls lifting mask mandates ‘Neanderthal thinking’
-
Now Playing: Kathryn Hahn shares how she'll watch the ‘WandaVision’ finale
-
Now Playing: Guy Fieri on helping restaurants amid pandemic and hosting ‘Tournament of Champions’
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: The Texas power grid failure
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Pope Francis in Iraq for 1st papal visit
-
Now Playing: US administering 2 million vaccines daily
-
Now Playing: US employers added 327,000 jobs in February