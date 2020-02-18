Transcript for Comedy returns to Correspondents’ Dinner

Anywho, apparently comedians are back at this year's white house correspondents dinner. "Snl's" Kenan Thompson will emcee, and Hasan Minaj will be performing as well. I think that night needs to have a lot of laughter because it doesn't work as an educational only night. It's too dry. That's what they did last year, right? I think so. I don't remember. Historian ronturenow did it last year. Great historian. We need a little humor. I'm worried Kenan might be too easy on him because he's a funny, wonderful guy, and everybody likes Kenan. I would like to see a Bill Maher do it. I think the brother will be all right. He'll be all right. Maybe Robert de Niro would be good. Colbert. It is -- it is a night for comics to do their thing. Yeah. That's what they do, and everyone who is there has to know that if you are going there, you're -- you're on the Don't forget when Obama was president, and he took a couple of shots at trump. That made trump so livid he spent the next three years trying to undo everything Obama did. He did. That's how thin-skinned this guy is. I don't think that's going to bother -- anyone who's worked on "Snl" isn't going to give a dog. Not this time. I don't think trump will show up. Kenan is the em kree, and hassan is going to do the monologue? They're both thing their thing, and I'm glad because they're both really, really funny, and I don't think anything is going to keep them from being their full, realized comedic selves. It's going to be good.

